Raz-B’s Brother Ricky Romance Allegedly Attacked By Yung Joc

Raz-B’s brother, Ricky Romance was attacked last night at the Salute The DJ’s concert in Atlanta. Ricky claims that Atlanta rapper Yung Joc is the one responsible for the assault.

Ricky tells us, Raz was scheduled to perform last night at the Salute the DJ’s Award Show — but he never made it to the stage.

According to Ricky, Joc’s security team stopped Raz in his tracks and refused to let him perform — all because Raz publicly dissed Yung Joc in a song a few months ago.

Ricky tells us he tried to help get his brother past the hired muscle … but Joc’s security wasn’t having it — and roughed him up pretty bad instead.

Ricky claims he suffered some nasty cuts to his head during the melee — before he and Raz were both forcefully thrown out of the Atrium Event Center.

No police report was filed. Yung Joc had no comment.

