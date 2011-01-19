Tinie Tempah To Make U.S. T.V. Debut On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

UK Rapper Tinie Tempah will make his United States television debut next month on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where he will perform his hit single “Pass Out.”

After speculation that Tinie was signing to Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation imprint, the UK rapper has announced he will release his debut U.S. album Disc-Overy on Capitol Records on May 3rd.

The album will feature music from Tinie’s UK debut album also titled Disc-Overy, alongside new material he recently recorded in the United States.

The 22-year-old rapper, who also known in the U.S. for his single “Frisky” as well, led all Brit Award nominees with four, including British Best Single and British Best Album.

Tinie Tempah will debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on February 2nd.

