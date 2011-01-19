Floyd Mayweather Passed Up On Chilli For This

You can catch Floyd Mayweather on episodes of “What Chili Wants” courting her and shutting down Six Flags to do so. All the while Ms. Jackson is claiming that she and Pretty Boy Floyd are to be married in February.

She tweeted this from her personal Twitter account:

Watch the behind-the-scenes footage from her 2011 bathing suit shoot.It looks like Floyd may have been holding out on Chilli for this woman.

RELATED:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Gets 8 Felony & Misdemeanor Charges

Did Floyd Mayweather’s Baby Momma Go Crazy Because He Got Engaged

Also On The Urban Daily: