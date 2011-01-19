Raphael Saadiq “Good Man”

Thirteen years after Tony Toni Toné broke up, the group’s front-man Raphael Saadiq is still going strong, with his fourth solo studio album, Stone Rollin’, due out in March.

The album’s second single, “Good Man,” recently leaked and falls right in line with the retro-60s soul sound that Saadiq has made his signature sound over the course of his career.

Raphael Saadiq was recently named as one of the performers of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA this spring.

