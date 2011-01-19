CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

David Banner Inducted Into Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame

Leave a comment

Rapper David Banner will be inducted into the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame during a ceremony to be held tonight.

Banner was honored during a private ceremony that took place in his hometown of, Jackson, along with artists like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Charlie Pride, Conway Twitty, Sam Cooke, Jerry Butler, Elvis Presley and others.

“For so long we travel around the world as artists trying to find our place in the scheme of things,” Banner said in a statement. “There is nothing like being recognized at home…I am honored and humbled to be in great musical company.”

READ MORE HERE

RELATED POSTS:

David Banner And 9th Wonder On Death Of Michael Jackson

David Banner & 9th Wonder ft. Ludacris & Marsha Ambrosius “Be With You” [VIDEO]

HOT OR NOT: 9th Wonder & David Banner “Strange”

Enhanced by Zemantahttp://static.zemanta.com/readside/loader.js
b.b. king , David Banner , Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close