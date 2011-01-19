David Banner Inducted Into Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame

Rapper David Banner will be inducted into the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame during a ceremony to be held tonight.

Banner was honored during a private ceremony that took place in his hometown of, Jackson, along with artists like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Charlie Pride, Conway Twitty, Sam Cooke, Jerry Butler, Elvis Presley and others.

“For so long we travel around the world as artists trying to find our place in the scheme of things,” Banner said in a statement. “There is nothing like being recognized at home…I am honored and humbled to be in great musical company.”

