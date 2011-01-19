Terrence J Speaks About Being Corny & Dating Cougars

After watching The Game’s Season 4 premiere, 106 & Park host Terrence J. wowed the female audience with his toned body and cougar chasing tendencies. The young hot host sat down with DJ Envy, Charlamagne & Angela Yee “The Breakfast Club” for an interview where he shared his feelings on being “corny” and a “cougar” lover.

On Cougar Chasing:

“Yeah, I’ve always dated older women. I’m 28 and the oldest has been 39,40. They understand my lifestyle a little bit more. Most of the time if you’re a little bit older they’re in a different space professionally. They can accommodate me a little bit better. I like to be cooked for and everything like that. I don’t discriminate, I was just dating a 21-year old but I do like older women.”

On Cornball Tendencies:

When people meet me, they see that it’s a character. 106 & Park, it’s a TV show character that appeals to 16 and 17 year-olds. I can’t go up there talking about gun play, drug play and put a tattoo on my face because that’s not who we appeal to. That’s been very lucrative for me. That’s lead to big deals with Sean John, It’s led to deals with Rapport sneakers. So from a financial perspective and business perspective it was smarter for me to act like that because I’m in a lane by myself. Me & Nick Cannon are in a real distinct lane that no other African Americans are in right now.

[So] I’m going right to the corny bank and right to the cheesy teller and cash in on it. And that’s why I think its good when I’m allowed good opportunities like “The Game”, people can see that I’m very dimensional. I’m a human being like everybody else.

For more of the interview, click here.

