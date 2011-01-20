Nets End Melo-Drama, Kill Trade Talks

New Jersey Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has ended the cat and mouse game between the NBA franchise and coveted All-Star Carmelo Anthony. At a press conference at the Prudential Center he calmly announced that the team would no longer be trying to make a deal with The Denver Nuggets to trade for the Brooklyn Born Anthony.

“Really, I am not happy with the way the deal has gone until now,” Prokhorov told The Star Ledger. “It has taken too long. It has been played out in public. The uncertainty has taken a toll on the players. And I believe it has cost us several games — games I believe our team for sure could win in this period of time.

“I think the management of the team did a great job,” he added. “But there comes a time when the price is simply too expensive. I am instructing our team to walk away from the deal, and the meeting which was supposed to be held by our management in Denver with Carmelo is hereby canceled.”

This certainly raises hopes for Knicks fans hoping to team Anthony with Amare Stoudemire and Raymond Felton. Comments have been coming from Melo’s camp for months that he wants to play in New York, but in a recent interview with ESPN he would not commit to either the Knicks or The Nets, who are moving to Brooklyn.

The Nets just made his decision a little easier.

