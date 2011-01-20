Willow Smith To Star In “Annie” Remake?

Will Smith is currently in talks with Sony Pictures about the possibility of a remake of the popular 1982 film musical, Annie, which would star his daughter, Willow, in the title role.

Smith would produce the film through his company Overbrook Entertainment, which also produced the remake of The Karate Kid starring Smith’s son Jaden.

Details of the project are not available as the project is still in development, however Variety states that Jay-Z, who signed Willow to his Roc Nation label, may be involved with the film’s music.

Willow Smith is currently enjoying the success of her first single “Whip My Hair.”

