Video Surfaces Of Raz B & Ricky Romance Being Kicked Out Of Awards Show After Fight

Raz-B on his knees in front of a security guard at the Salute The DJ Awards in AtlantaAfter news broke that Raz B and his brother Ricky Romance had fought with Yung Joc’s entourage at the Salute The DJ awards in Atlanta, we knew it would only be a matter of time before video surfaced!

While it’s kind of dark at points, a video hit the internet that shows Raz B and Ricky Romance being thrown out of the venue by security.

None of the actual scuffle between Raz B, Ricky Romance and Yung Joc’s entourage is shown.

