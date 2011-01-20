Video Surfaces Of Raz B & Ricky Romance Being Kicked Out Of Awards Show After Fight

After news broke that Raz B and his brother Ricky Romance had fought with Yung Joc’s entourage at the Salute The DJ awards in Atlanta, we knew it would only be a matter of time before video surfaced!

While it’s kind of dark at points, a video hit the internet that shows Raz B and Ricky Romance being thrown out of the venue by security.

None of the actual scuffle between Raz B, Ricky Romance and Yung Joc’s entourage is shown.

