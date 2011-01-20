Fabolous Punks Natalie Nunn On Twitter

Rapper Fabolous dissed Brian Pumper’s jewels on Twitter so bad that we think the porn actor has gone into hiding. Now the Brooklyn MC has turned his 140 character assaults on Natalie Nunn of Bad Girl’s Club.

Nunn went on the offensive against Amber Rose, who is currently dating her ex Wiz Khalifa. She “bragged” about how Wiz Khalifa bought her “turkey burgers and hot chocolate” but released a Ustream video saying that he was her “sloppy seconds.” Fab, who had Amber Rose star in his video for “You Be Killin Em”, came to her to defense in his special way.

“If @realwizkhalifa only giving turkey burgers & hot cocoa, im only giving Lunchables & Capri Sun’s.. LMAO” he wrote before adding, “I got Swiss Miss at the crib.”

As if that wasn’t enough, he twitpic’d the home made menu in case any of his female followers wanted to take him up on the offer:

[spotted at HipHopWired.com]

