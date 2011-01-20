Snoop Dogg Takes Over Twitter Offices; Drops New Single “Gangbang Rookie”

In a move straight outta Kanye West‘s playbook, Snoop Dogg paid a visit to Twitter‘s San Francisco headquarters to debut some new music from his forthcoming album, The Doggumentary. Snoop and his crew made themselves at home as Snoop took over the office’s DJ booth (Hold up, whaaaaat??? a DJ booth???) and spun a few tunes, including the latest in Snoop’s weekly “#PuffPuffPassTuesdays” series, “Gangbang Rookie.”

Check out the video of Snoop’s visit, and yes… his boys really did blaze up in the office. Scroll down even further to take a listen to “Gangbang Rookie,” produced by Jake One.

