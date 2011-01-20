Drake Calls Charlemagne A Nerd & Loser For Calling Him Gay (Whines Like A Baby)

Charlemagne “The God” is the leading voice of Power 105.1 “The Breakfast Club.” He is the reason the show is successful–period! Although, the ratings may be high at 105, certain celebrities have major gripes with the outspoken host. First Diddy refused to go on the show and now Drake is calling him out for being a nerd.

Remember these pictures?

Charlamagne implied that Drake is gay and Drake didn’t take nice to the accusations.

Do you think Drake is gay, or just in-touch with his feminine side?