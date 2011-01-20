Producer/Songwriter Nile Rodgers Reveals Battle With Cancer

For most of the last 40 years, Nile Rodgers has been writing and recording the soundtrack to the lives of people all across the planet. As part of the legendary disco band Chic, Rodgers co-wrote and performed such classics as “Good Times” and “Le Freak.” He also wrote or produced hit songs for Diana Ross, Sister Sledge, and David Bowie just to name a few. In 1988, he provided the musical score to Eddie Murphy’s classic film Coming To America. In recent years, he’s worked with the likes of D’Angelo and Spike Lee as well as continuing to tour with Chic.

Rodgers recently revealed on his Facebook and Twitter accounts and his official website, NileRodgers.com, that he was battling an “aggressive form of cancer.”

On October 27, 2010, I found out I had aggressive cancer. In an instant, everything in my happy-music universe imploded. It was like Jaws was savagely eating me from the inside out. My biopsy showed that I had to make some important decisions… fast. After consulting with numerous doctors, I decided to have radical surgery to try and remove the cancer in its entirety. I told only a handful of people because I didn’t want to worry anyone, especially, my family around the holidays. I did everything as usual – as best I could – until one day I couldn’t. My hand had sudden muscle loss and a number of stressful events followed.

Rodgers tweeted that his doctors believe that they caught the cancer in time, but still has to return to the doctor for check-ups to make sure the cancer doesn’t return.

Check out some of Rodgers’ most well known productions below!

RELATED: Aretha Franklin Says She Didn’t Have Cancer

RELATED: Shannon Tavarez, Young Star Of The Lion King, Dies Of Cancer