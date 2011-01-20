J-Lo’s First “No” On American Idol

The tenth season of American Idol premiered last night with a new look. Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler join the crew of judges adding some star power to the ever critical cast since Simon Cowell departed.

In the first stop at New Jersey’s Meadowlands arena Jenny from the block and the former front man for Aerosmith seemed to be going easy on the contestants, but Lopez did manage one rejection. Achille Lovle from The Bronx took a swing at Madonna’s “Dress You Up.” However, there was no hometown love to be shown for her performance.

