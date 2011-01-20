Caption This: Fan Gets Ice Cream Tattoo Like Gucci Mane

@sexiinia is the latest face tattoo victim, the young woman in light of her adoration for Gucci Mane got an ice cream cone on her face just like her favorite rapper. Who knows if it is fake or not, but even a “pretend” tattoo of this nonsense is ugly. Gucci man’s ice cream tattoo is in the most awkward position and most of all permanent!It is rumored that Gucci’s number one fan went to Houston’s Tapout Tattooing, for the replica tatt.

