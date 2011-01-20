Marsha Ambrosius’ “Late Nights & Early Mornings” Tracklist Revealed

The final tracklist for Marsha Ambrosius‘ Late Nights & Early Mornings album has been revealed. The album is the solo debut for the former Floetry member and reportedly features writing and production from Just Blaze, Lauryn Hill and Alicia Keys in addition to Ambrosius herself.

Late Nights & Early Mornings hits stores on February 22nd.

1. Anticipation (Intro)

2. With You

3. Late Nights & Early Mornings

4. Hope She Cheats on You (With a Basketball Player)

5. Far Away

6. Lose Myself

7. Your Hands

8. I Want You to Stay

9. Sour Times

10. Tears

11. Chasing Clouds

12. The Break Up Song

