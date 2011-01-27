UK Artist MR2Grime Reaches Out To Caktuz For US Remix

Liverpool Rapper MR2Grime has been pushing his way into the US hip hop scene since early 2010 with his EP Words. The UK lyricist has been reporting over his twitter feeds about his new video “Aint Talkin Cash”. The track is from M2G’s new mixtape due out early 2011 (TBA).

Recently, there has been talk from both M2G and rising North Carolina threat Caktuz about a US remix to this English heater. “I met Caktuz on my 1st trip to NYC with Nikki Blaze, and later when he came to Liverpool on tour” says M2G via skype to our offices; “when I was really ready to make some major moves with my music, I reached out to him and he was down from the start”

Caktuz, who recently announced his artist-approved weekly download campaign #OverTheWallWeds. [see article], was unavailable at press time for a comment, but his participation in the remix has been confirmed by his General Manager.

With all the tracks both of these artists have been dropping lately, this collaboration may just be worth a listen. Release date for the remix has not bee set yet, but until then, check out M2G’s new video “Aint Talkin Cash”produced by Only Human.

