Cameron Diaz Says She Bought Weed From Snoop Dogg In High School

On and off screen beauty Cameron Diaz admits to buying weed from rapper Snoop Dogg in highschool. They both attended the same school even though Snoop is a year older than the actress.
Cameron visited the “Lopez Tonight” where she said:
““We went to high school together, he was a year older than me….He was very tall and skinny and wore lots of ponytails in his hair and I’m pretty sure I got weed from him. I had to have!”
The two attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School. Whether the starlett was joking or not, it’s cool that she has a sense of humor!
By the way…does she still smoke?
