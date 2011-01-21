Gloria Govan Says She Trusts Matt Barnes 100% & Talks About Shaunie From Basketball Wives

Gloria Govan and Shaunie O’Neal share more than just the screen on VH1’s Basketball Wives–the two women share a certain hatred with one another. During one of the “Basketball Wives” episodes Gloria and Shaunie got into a verbal altercation during lunch where both of the “non-wives” disrespected each other and boyfriends. The Basketballs Wives should be re-labeled as bullies because their antics are far from friendly.

