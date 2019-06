Although T.I is in prison his seventh album “No Mercy” is certified Gold by the RIAA association. “No Mercy” sold 160,000 copies and features the single “Get Back Up.” It was released on December 7, 2010; debuting at number 4 on the Billboard charts.

T.I is currently serving an eleven month sentence in an Arkansas prison for violating probation. T.I & Tiny were recently caught engaging in sexual acts in prison during a visit.