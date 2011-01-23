Queen Latifah Inducted Into The Jersey Hall Of Fame

Queen Latifah is the latest inductee into the Jersey Hall Of Fame. Governor Chris Christie, awarded the rapper/Golden Globe winner the honor yesterday. Queen Latifah is a Newark Native and plans to join other New Jersey natives Martha Stewart, John Travolta and Bruce Willis. The induction ceremony is set to take place June 5, 2011.

Queen Latifah’s real name is Dana Owens and has been rapping since the 80’s where she started beat boxing for a female group Ladies Fresh. She released her debut album in 1989 entitled “All Hail The Queen.” Dana’s career hasn’t slowed down since then; she starred in one of the best black sitcoms–“Living Single,” won a Golden Globe for “Life Support,” and is still producing music.

Congrats Queen Latifah!

