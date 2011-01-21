Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Gets Prison Release Date

Incarcerated Mobb Deep group member Prodigy will be a free man this March after serving a three-year sentence for gun possession.

Mobb Deep’s Havoc dropped the date during an appearance on Statik Selektah’s ‘Show Off Radio’ radio show on Shade 45 last night (January 20th).

Prodigy’s official release date from the Mid-State Correctional Facility in New Jersey is March 7th.

Prodigy was one of the first high-profile celebrities to be sentenced to a stiff jail sentence under New York’s gun laws.

The 3 1/2 year prison sentenced stemmed from from an October of 2006 arrest, after police found a loaded handgun in a bulletproof SUV he was driving with passenger/producer The Alchemist.

As soon as he is released, Prodigy will begin to record new material, in addition to promoting his upcoming autobiography, My Infamous Life: The Autobiography of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, which is due in stores on April 19th.

[Source]

