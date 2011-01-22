Vybz Kartel Says “F**k You All” To Skin Bleaching Haters

Jamaican reggae/dancehall artist, Vybz Kartel has been making news for his controversial image after bleaching his skin causing it to turn several shades lighter. The reggae star admits to using the bleaching method and seems to shows no remorse for as to the message he is sending out to his fans. He responded to critics via Vibe.com saying this:

“I’m my own man, and as such I do my own thing. When black women stop straightening their hair and wearing wigs and weaves, when white women stop getting lip and butt injections and implants, when bald men stop getting hair transplants, and when people stop getting nose jobs and cosmetic surgery then I’ll stop using the ‘cakesoap’ and we’ll all live naturally ever after. Until then F**k you all.”

Do you agree with his justification?

Click here, for other victims of the “Bleach Face”