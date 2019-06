“You know I keep a bad b*tch, let me sign your boobs!”

Nicki Minaj took her goods to London where she has been non-stop mobbed by Barbz and Kens. She even whipped out her extra large Sharpie and signed her lady fan’s boobs(no matter how big and sloppy they are).

Lil Wayne Adds A Verse To Nicki Minaj’s Monster