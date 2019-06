Raz-B and Ricky Romance accused Yung Joc and his security team of attacking them at a show, and not allowing the controversial brothers to take the stage to perform. Video surfaced of the altercation but Yung Joc denies personally having been apart of the mayhem. He called radio station V-103 to clear his name. He advises Raz-B and Ricky to “Find another way to get on, don’t use my name!”

