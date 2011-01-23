Rihanna’s Dad Says She Used To Sell Stuff On The Street For Money

He Says:

She used to sell stuff on the side of the street like I did. She’d come outside of the store and put up a rack and sell hats and belts and scarves. She would also buy sweets, put them in packages and take them to school to sell to her friends for a profit.

On Chris Brown

It was really tough seeing the pictures of her beaten up. But I have forgiven him. He has lost so much from one stupid mistake. So me making him feel even worse makes no sense. I feel sorry for him now.

On his drug addiction

I did have a drug problem and Robyn did walk in and see me taking drugs in our house. She was just a little kid and it made her look at me, and other things, differently. Around the same time we were walking down the street with the kids and there was a guy sleeping on the sidewalk. Her mother said to Robyn, ‘Your dad is going to end up like that. I did not want my children to see me sleeping on the sidewalk so I started making the changes. I had to give up drugs for my family. I still kind of lost them, I split up with my wife. But I still had to do it for myself and eventually I beat it.

