CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna’s Dad Says She Used To Sell Stuff On The Street For Money

Leave a comment

Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty spoke with The Sun about his daughter, drug addiction, Chris Brown and how Rihanna would join him on the street to sell items for money.

He Says:

She used to sell stuff on the side of the street like I did. She’d come outside of the store and put up a rack and sell hats and belts and scarves. She would also buy sweets, put them in packages and take them to school to sell to her friends for a profit.

On Chris Brown

It was really tough seeing the pictures of her beaten up. But I have forgiven him. He has lost so much from one stupid mistake. So me making him feel even worse makes no sense. I feel sorry for him now.

On his drug addiction

I did have a drug problem and Robyn did walk in and see me taking drugs in our house. She was just a little kid and it made her look at me, and other things, differently. Around the same time we were walking down the street with the kids and there was a guy sleeping on the sidewalk. Her mother said to Robyn, ‘Your dad is going to end up like that. I did not want my children to see me sleeping on the sidewalk so I started making the changes. I had to give up drugs for my family. I still kind of lost them, I split up with my wife. But I still had to do it for myself and eventually I beat it.

Click here, for full article.

Look At Rihanna In High School

chris brown , rihanna

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close