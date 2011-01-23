Steve Harvey’s Ex Wife Mary Claims He Cheated On Her & Left Her With Nothing

Actor, Comedian, Entertainer and Author Steve Harvey is known for his work with relationships and best selling book Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man. Steve Harvey divorced his now ex- wife Mary in November 2005, where she claims by then he had been cheating on her with his current wife Marjorie. Mary goes on to say Marjorie even called their home to speak with Steve, but covered the story by saying she was calling to “check on her application.” Mary responded, “”Well I don’t believe I’m taking applications in my kitchen.”

UPDATE: HEAR STEVE’S RESPONSE HERE!

Mary also explains that she received a letter from one of Steve’s other mistresses explaining in detail “their cheating escapades, condom usage, hard core anal sex, and an abortion.”

Mary only stayed with Steve to salvage their relationship.

Theybf.com obtained the letter sent from the mistress, click here to read it.

In Mary’s second interview she goes on to state that Steve Harvey left her with nothing, never showed up to any of the divorce hearings, turned her son Wynton against her and moved in with Marjorie in a disturbingly quick fashion.

Since then, Mary has been evicted out of their home and is now being sued. She claims that Steve lied under oath when he said that he built his empire by himself.

Mary is coming out now, because her name has been dragged through the mud and her name is constantly brought up in interviews.

Click here for the full story at Theybf.com

RELATED POSTS:

Also On The Urban Daily: