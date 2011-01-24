Steelers and Packers Going To Super Bowl XLV

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the NY Jets 24 to 19 and the Green Bay Packers took down the Chicago Bears 21-14 to advance to Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, TX. It is the eighth appearance for the Steelers and the fifth appearance for The Green Bay Packers.

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler left the game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury and his back-up Todd Collins was yanked after only a few plays. Third string quarterback Caleb Hanie came in and outplayed them both, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

The Jets were totally outplayed by the Steelers in the first half and were trailing 24-3 at the half. After what must have been an expletive-filled rant by coach Ryan at halftime they managed score sixteen unanswered points and brought the game to a more respectable outcome.

The Steelers hold the current NFL record with six Championships while the Packers have won three titles. Super Bowl XLV will be played in Cowboys stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, TX.

RELATED POSTS:

Also On The Urban Daily: