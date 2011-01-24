Drake In Negotiations To Co-Star In New Susan Sarandon Flick, “Arbitrage”

Drake is in negotiations to return to his first career as an actor with a role in the upcoming film Arbitrage, starring Susan Sarandon and Eva Green. The independent film, directed by Nicholas Jarecki (“The Outsider”), is set to begin filming this March in New York City.

The film follows an influential hedge fund exec who gets in over his head and becomes desperate to sell off his shady trading empire to a major bank before he’s revealed as a fraud. He turns to an unlikely source for help.

Al Pacino was originally attached to play the lead in the film, but has since backed out.

Arbitrage is slated for a 2012 release.

