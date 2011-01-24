Talib Kweli Channels Denzel Washington For “Cold Rain”

Talib Kweli’s latest video “Cold Rain” premiered on MTV2 and the clip draws visual inspiration from Denzel Washington’s movie, The Book of Eli. The song is produced by Ski Beatz and will appear on his upcoming album Gutter Rainbows.

At the end is a sneak peek of “Uh Oh” featuring Jean Grae. You can hear that whole track over at TheSmokingSection.net.