Flavor Flav’s Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens In Clinton, IA

Flavor Flav announced last November that he was opening up a chain of fried chicken restaurants called Flav’s Fried Chicken. The first restaurant is set to open today in Clinton, IA according to Nick Cimino, who is working with Flav to open the restaurant. The restaurant also happens to be located right next to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

The owner of the neighboring KFC restaurant spoke to TMZ and said that he doesn’t feel that his business is threatened by the new chicken establishment. “We’ve been in business since 1963, we always welcomed competition. We have competed with six or seven brands over that time and as long as we take care of The Colonel’s chicken, we will be just fine.”

