Round 1 Results for the Greatest Black Sitcom Competition!

Last week we opened the voting for our Greatest Black Sitcom of All-Time Competition. Yesterday voting closed for round 1 and we’re down from 64 shows to 32.

Based on the seeding of the editorial team we didn’t see any upset loses although we were surprised to see the short-lived 90’s sitcom “Thea” beat out the super-popular Disney darling “That’s So Raven.”

This week we have our eye out for several close races that could result in upset wins. In the Cosby Show division we have are eye out on number three seeded The Bernie Mac Show against six seed, The Roc.

We’re also predicting an upset in the Fresh Prince division between The Game and Diff’rent Strokes who are ranked four and five respectively.

To see all of the Round 1 results click here. Voting for round two is open now!

