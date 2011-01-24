Oprah’s (Other) Big Secrets

Oprah’s big secret is out! Turns out the daytime talk show host has a long lost sister. According to TMZ.com, Oprah has a sister named Patricia — who was put up for adoption at a young age and bounced around foster homes until she was finally adopted at the age of 7. You can read more about it HERE.

We’re happy for Ms. Winfrey. There is nothing like reuniting with a long lost relative, but when Oprah first announced she had a secret to tell we thought it’d be something…well…different.

No, we didn’t think she was going to yet again address the old Gale King lesbian rumors but maybe she was going to reveal…

1) That she hasn’t married Stedman after all these years because she was waiting for science to advance enough for HIM to have the baby. And that he’s finally pregnant.

2) That when she went to the Marcy Projects with Jay-Z he promised her an exclusive interview on OWN if she gave Memphis Bleek a job.

3) That after she punched Rae Dawn Chong in The Color Purple she started a backyard Fight Club and kicked ass under the name “Big-O”.

4) That just to shut-up Bob Johson’s hating ex-wife that she bought BET…with the spare change she found in the back seat of her Maybach.

5) She is running for Vice President in 2012 because she can single-handedly fix the economy by buying everyone a new car.

