Police Raid Juelz Santana’s Studio, Find Guns and Weed

A member of Juelz Santana’s Skull Gang group was arrested and charged with with drug possession after a raid of the rapper’s North New Jersey recording studio, according to prosecutors. Police arrested Toby M. Raynor on Thursday (January 20th), after a 10-month undercover investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Gang Unit.

Raynor, who raps under the name “Hynief” was charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

On two accounts in the Summer in June and July, Hynief sold an undisclosed amount of marijuana to two undercover officers with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Unit.

Police raided Juelz’ studio, where they found and arrested Raynor.

Additionally, officers found two fully loaded 9mm handguns in the studio, along with several boxes of ammunition.

Police also found 17 zip lock bags, each containing “a greenish brown vegetation,” which police believe to be high grade marijuana.

The Honorable Judge Louis Dinice set bail for Raynor at $50,000 with no 10% option.

Raynor was remanded to the Bergen County Jail in lieu of Bail.

