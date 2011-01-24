Lil Wayne Announces “I Am Music II” Tour With Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross & Travis Barker

Lil’ Wayne is planning on spending a couple of months this year travelling the United States and Canada on his “I Am Music II” tour. Joining Weezy on his first tour after getting out of jail will be Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and Travis Barker.

The tour kicks off on March 18th in Buffalo and wraps up on April 29th in Vancouver. Check out the full tour itinerary below!

March 18: Buffalo, NY, HSBC Arena

March 19: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

March 20: Baltimore, MD, First Mariner Arena

March 23: Hampton, VA, Hampton Coliseum

March 24: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

March 26: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

March 27: Long Island, NY, Nassau Coliseum

March 30: University Park, PA, Bryce Jordan Center

April 1: Chicago, IL, United Center

April 2: Detroit, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills

April 3: Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

April 6: Miami, FL, Bank Atlantic Center

April 8: Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

April 9: Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

April 10: St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

April 14: New Orleans, LA, New Orleans Arena

April 15: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Arena

April 16: Houston, TX, Toyota Center

April 19: Phoenix, AZ, US Airways Arena

April 23: Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

April 24: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

April 26: Sacramento, CA, ARCO Arena

April 28: Edmonton, Canada, Rexall Place

April 29: Vancouver, Canada, Rogers Arena

