Lil Wayne Announces “I Am Music II” Tour With Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross & Travis Barker

Lil’ Wayne is planning on spending a couple of months this year travelling the United States and Canada on his “I Am Music II” tour. Joining Weezy on his first tour after getting out of jail will be Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and Travis Barker.
The tour kicks off on March 18th in Buffalo and wraps up on April 29th in Vancouver. Check out the full tour itinerary below!
March 18: Buffalo, NY, HSBC Arena
March 19: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
March 20: Baltimore, MD, First Mariner Arena
March 23: Hampton, VA, Hampton Coliseum
March 24: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
March 26: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
March 27: Long Island, NY, Nassau Coliseum
March 30: University Park, PA, Bryce Jordan Center
April 1: Chicago, IL, United Center
April 2: Detroit, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills
April 3: Washington, D.C., Verizon Center
April 6: Miami, FL, Bank Atlantic Center
April 8: Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum
April 9: Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
April 10: St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center
April 14: New Orleans, LA, New Orleans Arena
April 15: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Arena
April 16: Houston, TX, Toyota Center
April 19: Phoenix, AZ, US Airways Arena
April 23: Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
April 24: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
April 26: Sacramento, CA, ARCO Arena
April 28: Edmonton, Canada, Rexall Place
April 29: Vancouver, Canada, Rogers Arena
