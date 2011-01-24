Bilal’s New Video Is On Another “Level”

Bilal‘s latest video from his Airtight’s Revenge album is for “Levels,” one of the album’s true highlights. The video, directed by producer Flying Lotus, is a space cadet’s fantasy and features some of The Urban Daily’s favorite musical space cadets, Erykah Badu and Shafiq Husayn of Sa-Ra.

What exactly does this trippy video mean? We have no idea. We think we were just supposed to partake in some sort of illegal substance before watching it though.

RELATED: Bilal “Restart” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Brokeback Hookers And Other Comic Tragedies From Bilal