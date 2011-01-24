Afrika Bambaataa Says ‘Luciferian Conspiracy’ Exists Within Hip-Hop

Afrika Bambaataa, one of Hip-Hop’s founding fathers, believes that the genre of Hip-Hop music has been hijacked by a Luciferian conspiracy to poison the minds of its listeners.

Afrika Bambaataa stated his opinion on the state of Hip-Hop music during a recent interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, which will undoubtedly fuel conspiracy theorists’ recent claims that Hip-Hop is filled with Satanic imagery and devil worshippers.

“Hip-hop has been hijacked by a Luciferian conspiracy,” Afrika Bambaataa told the Chicago Sun-Times. “People have used hip-hop in a lot of ways that cause a lot of mind problems. They use the word wrongfully. They use it to mean a part instead of a whole. Like many of these [radio] stations say they’re hip-hop, they’re playing hip-hop. I go to these stations, and these so-called program directors don’t know jack crap about hip-hop culture. They know rap to a certain extent. But I question them. I say, ‘Where’s your go-go, your hip-house, your electro-funk, your raga, your R&B and soul?’ They get real quiet.”

Afrika Bambaataa, one of Hip-Hop’s founding fathers, believes that the genre of Hip-Hop music has been hijacked by a Luciferian conspiracy to poison the minds of its listeners.

Afrika Bambaataa stated his opinion on the state of Hip-Hop music during a recent interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, which will undoubtedly fuel conspiracy theorists’ recent claims that Hip-Hop is filled with Satanic imagery and devil worshippers.

“Hip-hop has been hijacked by a Luciferian conspiracy,” Afrika Bambaataa told the Chicago Sun-Times. “People have used hip-hop in a lot of ways that cause a lot of mind problems. They use the word wrongfully. They use it to mean a part instead of a whole. Like many of these [radio] stations say they’re hip-hop, they’re playing hip-hop. I go to these stations, and these so-called program directors don’t know jack crap about hip-hop culture. They know rap to a certain extent. But I question them. I say, ‘Where’s your go-go, your hip-house, your electro-funk, your raga, your R&B and soul?’ They get real quiet.”

Read the whole article on AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: Occult Expert: “Jay-Z Is Not An Occultist, But An Imagery Genius” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kanye Addresses Illuminati Rumors