WorldStarHipHop.com Shutdown By Feds!

The mecca of all black foolishness has been shut down. It is rumored that the popular video site was shut down by the FEDs(cue dramatic background music). World Star tweeted this statement: “WE WILL BE BACK!!! CAN’T SHUT US DOWN #WORLDSTAR.”

The Internet has been ablaze with question marks about the “shut down” and from the looks of that last tweet it seems like, WSHH will be back just not under their known domain.

When you attempt to go to the site this message comes up: Server not found

UPDATE 1: 50 Cent Says He Shut Down Worldstarhiphop.com

UPDATE 2: 50 Cent Releases Video Of Him Arguing With CEO Of WorldStarHipHop, Admits He Wasn’t Responsible For Site’s Downtime.