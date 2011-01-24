Nicki Minaj Spotted In Regular Clothes

Nicki Minaj is as well known for her outrageous fashion sense as she is for her music. Her choice of threads are often very colorful and as wild as her multiple MC personalities. However, it appears that Nicki does have a knack for wearing “regular” clothes as she was spotted in London wearing a very sensible outfit.

Decked out in a knee length red coat, faded jeans and knee high boots, a blonde wigged Nicki Minaj looked rather normal as these photos will attest.

Nicki is currently in London promoting her debut album, Pink Friday.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Announces “I Am Music II” Tour With Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross & Travis Barker

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Signs Boobs In London [PHOTOS]