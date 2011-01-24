UPDATE: 50 Cent Says He Shut Down Worldstarhiphop.com

In 50 Cents latest bullying attempt, the rapper/mogul claims he shut down the urban video site worldstarhiphop.com. We reported earlier that the popular site had been shut down by the Feds but now 50 Cent is taking responsibility for doing so. In a series of tweets Curtis Jackson says: “I put Worldstar to bed, you don’t believe try me I will shut your sh*t down. Lol”

He also tweeted:

50 Cent owns the website thisis50.com.

Worldstarhiphop.com Shut Down!

UPDATE: 50 Cent Releases Video Of Him Arguing With CEO Of WorldStarHipHop, Admits He Wasn’t Responsible For Site’s Downtime.