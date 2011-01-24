Lil Wayne Says He’ll Never Perform In NYC Again

Lil Wayne‘s recent Rolling Stone cover story may upset a few of his fans in New York City. In the story’s accompanying interview, Weezy states that he’ll never set foot on stage in New York City again.

Though Weezy recently appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” which is broadcast from the Big Apple, he has no intention to perform a full concert in the city after his release from Rikers Island correctional facility in the city last year. “They’d have to give me U2 money,” Weezy told the magazine.

Lil Wayne was arrested after a concert at New York’s Beacon Theater for attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Lil Wayne served eight months at Rikers Island for the charge.

Lil Wayne recently announced his “I Am Music II” tour of North America which does not include a stop in New York City, but does feature stops in nearby East Rutherford, NJ and at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.

