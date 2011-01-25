Monkey Gang Says They Shut Down WorldStarHipHop

Several members of the Monkey Gang have claimed that they are responsible for WorldStarHipHop getting shut down. Monkey Gang member, Bullet said to reporters “Worldstar doesn’t have enough crack selling ignorance so we through bananas at the server and put monkey sh*t in their cms oooh oooo.” Manager Kissing Cuzzo claimed Monkey Gang shut down WorldStar so they could get traffic to their site www.monkeygang.net. WorldStarHipHop ran a trailer of the upcoming “Monkey Gang Mockumentary” last week that quickly went viral.

Also On The Urban Daily: