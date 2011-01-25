2011 Oscar Nominees: ‘The King’s Speech’ Powers Through the Academy

Nominees for the 83rd Annual Academy Awards were announced today with few surprises. The Social Network earned enough “likes” for several nominations, but it looks like The King’s Speech is the big winner this year, with 12 nods for just about everything from directing to screenplay. And though ‘Black Swan’ was removed from the race for Best Score, the Darren Aronofsky film landed coveted directing, screenplay and acting nods.

Click over to Moviefone.com for the full list of Oscar Nominees.

