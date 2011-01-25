Reports: Lil Wayne Is Father Of Missouri Woman’s 8 Year Old Boy

In August 2010, Brenda Ann Brown of Columbia, MO filed papers on behalf of her 8-year-old grandchild demanding that Lil Wayne provide a DNA sample to prove whether or not he is the father of her daughter’s child. The mother’s name was not included in the filing.

According to MediaTakeout, the test results have returned and show that the 8-year old boy, named Dwayne Carter after the Young Money rapper, is indeed Lil’ Wayne’s son.

Weezy has four other children by four other women.

