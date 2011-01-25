Ice-T’s Son Arrested In California

Ice-T’s son, Ice Marrow, was arrested early yesterday in Van Nuys, CA. The 19-year-old was picked up by a traffic officer and arrested on an unconfirmed misdemeanor charge, reported by some outlets to be public indecency.

According to CarltonJordan.com, Ice-T refused to bail out his son and “his mom is broke because all Ice T’s money from Law & Order has gone on Coco’s implants and surgery.” So now, Coco is walking around with Ice Jrs bail money on her chest!”

Ice Marrow is slated to appear on the upcoming reality show “The Real Teens Of Hollywood,” produced by Dick Clark Enterprises.

View the arrest report below:

