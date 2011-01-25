50 Cent Releases Video Of Him Arguing With CEO Of WorldStarHipHop

50 Cent called into Angie Martinez‘ radio show on Hot 97 in NYC to speak on the WorldStarHipHop incident. He reveals that he wasn’t actually responsible for taking the site down, but does admit to some tension between himself and the website. 50 is currently involved in a lawsuit against WorldStarHipHop that dates back to 2009 for using his image on a site banner without securing permission. 50 also feels that the site promotes negativity, something which he isn’t a fan of.

Q from WorldStarHipHop later called in to Hot97 to clarify what happened, and that it had nothing to do with 50 Cent or any Federal agency. Q says that it was just a server issue that has since been rectified.

What happened off air is what’s really interesting. While on the phone with 50 Cent, Angie Martinez asks him if he wants to speak to Q from WorldStarHipHop. It resulted in a shouting match with lots of threats coming from 50 himself, ultimately ending with 50 telling Q to come to his office to discuss their issues face to face.

Audio courtesy of MissInfo.tv, Video courtesy of ThisIs50.com

RELATED: WorldStarHipHop.com Shutdown By Feds!

RELATED: UPDATE: 50 Cent Says He Shut Down Worldstarhiphop.com