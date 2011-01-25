Conrad Murray Pleads Not Guilty In MJ Death Case

Exactly 19 months after Michael Jackson‘s death, Dr. Conrad Murray has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Murray was arraigned today in a Los Angeles court room where he entered the plea.

“I’m an innocent man, your honor,” Murray said after the judge asked for his plea. The judge asked Murray for his plea again, to which Murray simply responded “Not guilty.”

Murray’s trial is set to begin on March 28th. If convicted, Murray faces four years in prison.

