Black Eyed Peas Launch World’s First 360-Degree-View Music Video

Though we haven’t really cared about the Black Eyed Peas since Bill Clinton was President of the United States, we gotta say that the concept behind their new music video is incredibly interesting.

The Black Eyed Peas teamed up with director Rich Lee to film the video for their new single “The Time (Dirty Bit)” which will be available as part of their new mobile application, BEP360. The music video puts the viewer in the center of all of the action. By moving your mobile device around, you can get a complete 360 degree view of everything happening in the music video’s location. The viewer can also zoom in to get a closer look.

Watch as BEP’s will.i.am explains!

RELATED: George Clinton Accuses Black Eyed Peas Of Stealing Song

RELATED: Will.I.am Launches New Mortgage Relief Program