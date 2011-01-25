Nas Owes $6.5 Million In Taxes

Nas may have caught a break recently when his child support and alimony payments to his ex-wife, Kelis, were cut in half, but the IRS isn’t going to be as kind to the rapper, who now owes $6.46 million to the IRS.

According to the Detroit News’ Tax Watchdog, the IRS filed a $514,298 lien against the Queens, NY rapper on January 10th with the New York City Register of Deeds. The IRS also filed two other heftier liens against Nas in the past. A $3,365,671 lien was filed on Feb. 3, 2010. A $2,584,236 lien was filed on Oct. 16, 2009.

RELATED: Judge Reduces Nas’ Spousal & Child Support Payments

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Now Facing $2.6 Million Tax Debt