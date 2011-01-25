Chicago Salesman Fired For Wearing Green Bay Packers Tie

John Stone, an Illinois car salesman, was fired for wearing a Green Bay Packers tie to work after they defeated the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship game.

“My grandmother was a Packers fan and she passed away,” he told ESPN explaining why he wore the tie to work. But his boss insisted he take the tie off because of a contract the dealership has with the Chicago Bears.

“He never explained to me that there was a contract with the bears. He hollered at me and cussed me out..”

Hear his full side of the story below.

